Come ye forward son and daughters. Sound the call! This is a non-partisan call for the people of Dominica at home and abroad to engage in a discussion on where we were in 1978, where we are in 2018 and where we should be in 2058.

As the people of Dominica reflect on the past 40 years, from 1978 to 2018, it is clear that we have achieved much. There has been growth in music and other cultural arts, sports and agriculture; generally, the Nature Island citizens have achieved and excelled. Amidst the celebration of the food, music and Creole culture, ‘WE’ presents another dimension- Dominica – 40 Years After, through the ‘Future of the Nature Island Conference.’

‘WE’ signifies the unity of purpose behind the initiative. The conference is convened as a collaborative effort and will be held at the Public Service Union Conference Center on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 from 9:00am. under the theme: ‘The Big Idea: Nature Island of the World in word and DEED.’

This inaugural ‘Future of the Nature Island Conference’ will add value to the 2018 reunion activities. ‘WE’ believes that the emphasis on ‘sewo’ during the 2018 reunion celebrations and the absence of intellectual balance/content create a void that the conference will fill. The ‘Big Idea’ of the conference is to reinforce Dominica’s position as the Nature Island of the World.

Dr. Irving ‘Eipigh’ Pascal leads the initiative and is seeking to promote an intellectual assessment of the Nature Island brand.