VACANCY NOTICE

Human Resource Assistant/Administrative Officer

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of Human Resource Assistant/Administrative Officer at Invest Dominica Authority and Discover Dominica Authority.

Job statement

Under the direction of the Executive Director of Invest Dominica Authority, the Human Resource Assistant/ Administrative Officer coordinates, administers, directs and develops all activities related to the human resource and administrative functions for Invest Dominica Authority and Discover Dominica Authority.

Core competencies and experience

Administer the Performance Management Process for the Authorities.

Assist with the coordination and implementation of all training, and related programmes for staff at all levels of the Authorities.

Assist with the development and maintenance of human resource policies and procedures.

Coordinate arrangements for all Board of Directors meetings and other staff meetings; record proceedings and reproduce minutes and other reports accordingly.

Administer staff entitlements and benefits.

Establish, coordinate, and evaluate internal workflow systems and procedures; establish and maintain work control systems in accordance with organizational policies and procedures.

M inimum qualifications

Applicants should possess a Bachelor Degree in the field of Human Resources Management or related field or discipline and at least two (2) years progressively responsible for Human Resource and Administrative roles.

Conditions of remuneration

The position is to be filled on a contractual basis for two (2) years in the first instance, subject to renewal on the basis of assessed performance and results by the Board of Directors.

Application Process and Timeline

Indicate your interest by forwarding your Cover Letter, Resume and three (3) references to include at least 2 most recent employers to:

The Human Resource Manager

Discover Dominica and Invest Dominica Authority

1st Floor Financial Center, Kennedy Avenue

Roseau, Dominica

Email hrgeneralist@dominica.dm

Or call us at 767.448.2045