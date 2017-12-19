ANNOUNCEMENT: Invest Dominica Authority Job VacancyInvest Dominica Authority - Tuesday, December 19th, 2017 at 7:21 PM
VACANCY NOTICE
Human Resource Assistant/Administrative Officer
Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of Human Resource Assistant/Administrative Officer at Invest Dominica Authority and Discover Dominica Authority.
Job statement
Under the direction of the Executive Director of Invest Dominica Authority, the Human Resource Assistant/ Administrative Officer coordinates, administers, directs and develops all activities related to the human resource and administrative functions for Invest Dominica Authority and Discover Dominica Authority.
Core competencies and experience
- Administer the Performance Management Process for the Authorities.
- Assist with the coordination and implementation of all training, and related programmes for staff at all levels of the Authorities.
- Assist with the development and maintenance of human resource policies and procedures.
- Coordinate arrangements for all Board of Directors meetings and other staff meetings; record proceedings and reproduce minutes and other reports accordingly.
- Administer staff entitlements and benefits.
- Establish, coordinate, and evaluate internal workflow systems and procedures; establish and maintain work control systems in accordance with organizational policies and procedures.
Minimum qualifications
Applicants should possess a Bachelor Degree in the field of Human Resources Management or related field or discipline and at least two (2) years progressively responsible for Human Resource and Administrative roles.
Conditions of remuneration
The position is to be filled on a contractual basis for two (2) years in the first instance, subject to renewal on the basis of assessed performance and results by the Board of Directors.
Application Process and Timeline
Indicate your interest by forwarding your Cover Letter, Resume and three (3) references to include at least 2 most recent employers to:
The Human Resource Manager
Discover Dominica and Invest Dominica Authority
1st Floor Financial Center, Kennedy Avenue
Roseau, Dominica
Email hrgeneralist@dominica.dm
Or call us at 767.448.2045
Closing date for receipt of applications is January 5, 2018
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.