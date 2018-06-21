GOVERNMENT OF THE COMMONWEALTH OF DOMINICA

MINISTRY OF PUBLIC WORKS, WATER RESOURCE MANAGEMENT AND PORTS

INVITATION FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION OF CONTRACTORS

The Ministry of Public Works, Water Resource Management and Ports (MPW) wishes to procure the services of contractors for the construction of sea defences at the Melville Hall.

This Project will be implemented by the Technical Services Division of the Ministry of Public Works, Water Resource Management and Ports. The Chief Technical Officer and/or a designated officer will be responsible for the day-to-day management of project activities including tender administration and supervision of the contract.

MPW (hereinafter referred to as “the Employer”) intends to pre-qualify contractors for the following works under this project:

Construction of sea defences at Melville Hall

It is expected that Invitations to Bid will be issued by August 2018.

The principal works comprise the construction of a rock revetment along the seaward side of the seawall at the eastern end of the Douglas-Charles Airport using 3 – 5 tonne rock. The length of the existing seawall to be protected is approximately 250m.

Consideration will be limited to firms or joint ventures of firms that are legally incorporated or otherwise organised in, and have their principal place of business in an eligible country or countries and are either:

more than 50% beneficially-owned by a citizen or citizens and/or a bona fide resident or residents of an eligible country or countries, or by a body corporate or bodies corporate meeting these requirements; or

owned or controlled by the government of an eligible country provided that it is legally and financially autonomous and operated under the commercial law of an eligible country.

The requirements for pre-qualification will include:

an average annual turnover (defined as billing for works in progress and completed) over the last five years of United States Dollars (USD) 1.5 million equivalent for civil works;

demonstrable cash flow (including access to credit) of United States Dollars (USD) 500,000 equivalent;

experience as prime contractor in the construction of at least one assignment of a nature and complexity comparable to the proposed project activity within the last six years or alternatively two projects in the last ten years (to comply with this requirement, works quoted should be at least 80 percent complete); and

Project Manager with eight years experience, five of which has been spent in works of an equivalent nature and scope, including not less than five as a Project Manager.

On the basis of the Expression of Interest (EOI) evaluation, qualified Contractors will be shortlisted and invited to participate in bidding for civil works

MPW should be contacted at the address listed below for the relevant EOI and past experience forms. Submissions of applications for pre-qualification shall be in English and must be received in sealed envelopes, clearly marked “Application to Pre-qualify for the Construction of Sea Defences at Melville Hall”. Applications must be either delivered by hand, by registered mail or courier to the first address below not later than 1:00 p.m. on 16 July 2018 .

MPW reserves the right to accept or reject late applications or to cancel the present prequalification notice partially or in its entirety. MPW will not be bound to assign any reason for not pre-qualifying any applicant and will not defray costs incurred by applicants in the preparation and submission of the pre-qualification documents.

Applicants will be advised in due course of the results of their application. Only contractors and joint ventures pre-qualified under this procedure will be invited to bid. Invitations to participate in Tenders, and any subsequent contract, will be issued in accordance with the rules and procedures of Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica.

Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Public Works, Water Resource Management and Ports

Government Headquarters, Roseau

Commonwealth of Dominica

Tel: (767) 266-3524/3231/3928

Fax: (767) 440-4799

Email: pspublicworks@dominica.gov.dm; ctosecpublicworks@dominica.gov.dm