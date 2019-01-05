ANNOUNCEMENT: Invitations for expressions of interest for positions at the Emergency Agriculture Livelihoods and Climate Resilience ProjectDominica News Online - Wednesday, February 27th, 2019 at 11:10 AM
Applications for expressions of interest are invited from suitably qualified individuals to fill 12 positions under the Emergency Agriculture Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project, (EALCRP).
All twelve positions and instructions for applying for each position are listed below:
Agriculture Specialist
Applications are invited from suitably qualified individuals to fill the position of Agriculture Specialist under the Emergency Agriculture Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project, (EALCRP) P166328.
Minimum Requirements:
- Minimum qualifications: Agricultural Diploma or Bachelor of Science degree or equivalent natural resources management or related scientific discipline;
- At least 10 years of extensive working experience in the agricultural sector. Active involvement in agricultural application is advantageous;
- Track record of successful working with governments on agriculture, climate change adaptation agenda is preferable
- Ability to work in a team, share information
- Proficiency in the use of Microsoft Office Applications and GIS applications
- Fluent in oral and written English and Fluent in oral French Creole
Further information can be obtained at the EALCRP- Project Implementation Unit (PIU) at the DAPEX Building, Woodbridge Bay, Fond Cole at Tel: (767) 266-3779/616-5531 during office hours 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Mondays and 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesdays to Fridays.
Expressions of interest must be delivered in a written form (in person, or by mail, or by e-mail) by March 08, 2019 to:
Dr. Reginald Thomas
Permanent Secretary
Ministry of Agriculture, Food & Fisheries
2nd Floor, Government Headquarters
Kennedy Avenue, Roseau
Commonwealth of Dominica
Email: psagriculture@dominica.gov.dm
Copy to
Kervin Stephenson, Manager
EALCRP- PIU
Woodbridge Bay
Fond Cole
Dominica
E-mail: stephensonke@dominica.gov.dm
Civil Engineer
Applications are invited from suitably qualified individuals to fill the position of Civil Engineer under the Emergency Agriculture Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project, (EALCRP) P166328.
Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering or Mechanical Engineering
- At least 3-5 years of extensive working experience in civil works projects regionally;
- Preferably track record of successful working with governments and international organizations in projects involving civil works.
- Experience in working with EU, World Bank / United Nations or Caribbean Development Bank funded projects (desirable);
Proficiency in the use of Microsoft Office Applications (Microsoft Word, Excel, Project, Visio), CAD and Budgeting Applications (e.g. Auto CAD, AutoCAD Civil 3D, InfraWorks).
- Fluent in oral and written English and Fluent in oral French Creole
Communication Officer
Applications are invited from suitably qualified individuals to fill the position of Communication Officer under the Emergency Agriculture Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project, (EALCRP) P166328.
Minimum Requirements:
- Preferably with a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in communications and/or public relations;
- Diploma in Communications.
- At least 5 years of extensive working experience in managing corporate/project communication strategies;
- Experience of producing communication across all media
- Experience of producing press releases, articles, newsletters or presentations
- Track record of successful working with governments / donors on the development of comprehensive communication strategies
- Ability to use video cameras and edit videos
- Extensive knowledge on World Bank policies, procedures and practice is desirable
- Ability to work in a team, share information
- Proficiency in the use of Microsoft Office Applications, Adobe Software for the design of communication materials.
Language Requirement: Fluent in oral and written English and ability to communicate in Creole language
Environmental Safeguard Officer
Applications are invited from suitably qualified individuals to fill the position of Environmental Safeguard Officer under the Emergency Agriculture Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project, (EALCRP) P166328.
Minimum Requirements:
- Preferably a Master’s degree or equivalent social sciences, environmental sciences, natural resources management or related scientific discipline;
- Minimum requirement of a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental sciences.
- At least 3-5 years of extensive working experience in environmental safeguards, natural resource and environmental management, policy development. Active involvement in international environmental and social safeguard application is advantageous;
- Track record of successful working with governments on environmental safeguards,
- Extensive knowledge on International Environmental Regulations and agreements
- Knowledge of International Institutions Environmental Policies and Procedures including the UN, EU and World Bank policies, procedures and practice is desirable
- Ability to work in a team, share information
- Proficiency in the use of Microsoft Office Applications
Language Requirement: Fluent in oral and written English and with the ability to understand French is Creole desirable
Executive Assistant
Applications are invited from suitably qualified individuals to fill the position of Executive Assistant under the Emergency Agriculture Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project, (EALCRP) P166328.
Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelors of Arts degree or equivalent experience with social sciences or business administration background.
- Diploma in Business Administration or Project Management desirable
- Strong organizational skills that reflect ability to perform and prioritize multiple tasks with attention to detail.
- Have at least 3 years of experience providing support for upper-level management in a related organization (i.e., population, agriculture and fisheries sector social sciences, public health or in the private sector).
- Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to build relationships with stakeholders, including staff, board members, external partners and donors.
- Proficiency in Windows, including MS Word, EXCEL and PowerPoint; data management systems knowledge is desirable.
- Ability to conduct research and present data in a succinct and well-written manner.
- Ability to work independently and with professional discretion.
- Excellent writing, editing, grammatical, organizational, and research skills.
Language Requirement: Fluent in oral and written English. and ability to communicate in Creole language
Financial Management Officer
Applications are invited from suitably qualified individuals to fill the position of Financial Management Officer under the Emergency Agriculture Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project, (EALCRP) P166328.
Minimum Requirements:
- Master’s degree in Finance / Accounting, Economics, Business / Public Administration or related fields
- Professional Accounting Qualification,
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in any of the following areas development finance, business development or related fields of finance, project management
- Knowledge of MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
- Knowledge of financial software applications
Language Requirement: Proficient in English
Fisheries Officer
Applications are invited from suitably qualified individuals to fill the position of Fisheries Officer under the Emergency Agriculture Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project, (EALCRP) P166328.
Minimum qualifications:
- Environmental sciences Diploma or Bachelor of Science degree or equivalent natural resources management or related scientific discipline;
- At least 10 years of extensive working experience in the Fishing sector.
- Active involvement in fishing application is advantageous;
- Track record of successful working with governments on agriculture, climate change adaptation agenda is preferable
- Ability to work in a team, share information
- Proficiency in the use of Microsoft Office Applications
- At least five years working with fishing communities including fisher organizations
Language Requirement: Proficient in English and fluent in Creole language
Forestry Officer
Applications are invited from suitably qualified individuals to fill the position of Forestry Officer under the Emergency Agriculture Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project, (EALCRP) P166328.
Minimum Requirements:
- Minimum qualifications: Agricultural Diploma or Forestry Diploma, preferable Bachelor of Science degree in Forest Management or Forestry or equivalent natural resources management or related environmental scientific discipline;
- Knowledgeable of all segments of the Waitikubuli National Trail (WNT)
- At least 10 years of extensive working experience in the Forestry sector. Active involvement in forestry application is advantageous;
- Ability to work unsupervised within the forest
- Track record of successful working with governments on forestry, eco trails development and climate change adaptation is preferable
- Ability to work in a team, share information
- Proficiency in the use of Microsoft Office Applications
- Proficiency in the use of GPS units and GIS applications
Language Requirement: Fluent in oral and written English; Fluent in creole language
Information Technology/ Management Information System Officer
Applications are invited from suitably qualified individuals to fill the position of Information Technology/ Management Information System Officer under the Emergency Agriculture Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project, (EALCRP) P166328.
Minimum qualifications:
- Agricultural Diploma or Forestry Diploma, preferable Bachelor of Science degree in Forest Management or Forestry or equivalent natural resources management or related environmental scientific discipline;
- Knowledgeable of all segments of the Waitikubuli National Trail (WNT)
- At least 10 years of extensive working experience in the Forestry sector. Active involvement in forestry application is advantageous;
- Ability to work unsupervised within the forest
- Track record of successful working with governments on forestry, eco trails development and climate change adaptation is preferable
- Ability to work in a team, share information
- Proficiency in the use of Microsoft Office Applications
- Proficiency in the use of GPS units and GIS applications
Language Requirement: Proficiency in English
Monitoring and Evaluation Officer
Applications are invited from suitably qualified individuals to fill the position of Monitoring and Evaluation Officer under the Emergency Agriculture Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project, (EALCRP) P166328.
Minimum Requirements:
- Master’s Degree in Social Sciences (Statistics, Economics), Business Administration), and/or Management.
- Minimum 3 years of relevant professional experience in project monitoring and evaluation or relevant connected fields;
- Demonstrated experience in designing and implementing M&E systems including results frameworks, project management, and program/project evaluations;
- Adequate capacity to produce accurate reports on time;
- Ability to work within a team and interact effectively with collaborative agencies/departments and development partners;
- Knowledge and practical experience with software applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Internet, as well as social science analytical software (SPSS and /or Stata, preferably);
- Experience in working with World Bank / United Nations or international organizations funded projects (desirable);
Language Requirement: Proficiency in English
Procurement Officer
Applications are invited from suitably qualified individuals to fill the position of Procurement Officer under the Emergency Agriculture Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project, (EALCRP) P166328.
Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant subject (Procurement, Law, Engineering, Business etc.) and at least 3 years of relevant transactional procurement experience, including performing fiduciary tasks within a Ministry or a Project.
- It is desirable to have experience in conducting procurement transactions under Procurement Guidelines of Private, Public Entities or Externally Funded Projects. Experience in Regulations of the World Bank or other multilateral development bank preferred.
- At least 3 years’ experience in any of the following relevant areas: contract administration, purchasing, vendor management, procurement / logistics management, or another fiduciary activity.
- Ability to design/prepare project procurement plans and tools;
- Knowledge and practical experience with software applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Project) and Internet;
Language Requirement: Proficiency in English
Socials Safeguard Officer
Applications are invited from suitably qualified individuals to fill the position of Socials Safeguard Officer under the Emergency Agriculture Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project, (EALCRP) P166328.
Minimum Requirements:
- Master’s degree or equivalent social sciences, natural resources management or related scientific discipline;
- University degree in social sciences.
- At least 3 years of extensive working experience in social safeguards, natural resource and environmental management, policy development. Active involvement in international environment and social safeguard application is advantageous;
- Track record of successful working with governments on gender, social safeguards, sustainable development agenda is preferable
- Ability to work in a team, share information
- Proficiency in the use of Microsoft Office Applications
Language requirement: Fluent in oral and written English. Fluent in oral Creole is desirable
