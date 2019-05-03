ANNOUNCEMENT: Jazz and Wine Postponed

Please be advised that the Rotary Club of Dominica Jazz & Creole fringe event, Jazz and Wine scheduled for May 4, 2019 has been postponed.

Due to circumstances beyond our control, the M/V Freewinds is unable to make port at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth.

Those with tickets are asked to hold onto them for the rescheduled event. Details will be given soon.

Rotary Club of Dominica and M/V Freewinds wishes to thank you for your patronage and apologizes for any inconvenience caused. We hope to see you at the next event.