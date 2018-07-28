ANNOUNCEMENT: Jeanne Prince Ducreay Unconditional Love AwardNu Age Wellness Center - Saturday, July 28th, 2018 at 9:10 AM
Jeanne Prince Ducreay Unconditional Love Award
This award is dedicated in memory of my deceased mother Jeanne Prince Ducreay
who was the most loving and great mother
This award is $250 cash every term for one year.
Available to any male student who sat the Grade 6 National Assessment
this year.
Male must be from Tarish Pit, Yampiece or Gutter Village.
Please pick up the scholarship application form from Nu Age Wellness
Center, 10 Kennedy Avenue, Roseau. Telephone 316-3044.
Deadline to receive completed forms is August 29, 2018.
This is a very generous initiative toward young boys in that area of Roseau. God knows they need something to smile about.