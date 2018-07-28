Jeanne Prince Ducreay Unconditional Love Award

This award is dedicated in memory of my deceased mother Jeanne Prince Ducreay

who was the most loving and great mother

This award is $250 cash every term for one year.

Available to any male student who sat the Grade 6 National Assessment

this year.

Male must be from Tarish Pit, Yampiece or Gutter Village.

Please pick up the scholarship application form from Nu Age Wellness

Center, 10 Kennedy Avenue, Roseau. Telephone 316-3044.