ANNOUNCEMENT: Job advertisement for Enterprise Development OfficerDYBT - Monday, June 4th, 2018 at 10:40 AM
Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill in the post of:
ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT OFFICER with the Dominica Youth Business Trust Applicants should possess a degree in Business Administration, or related field with at least three years’ experience in a similar position. Applicants should have the following abilities:
Ability to communicate effectively and impart knowledge
Ability to relate to people of varying levels and social background
Ability to develop, monitor, evaluate programs and projects
Knowledge of business plan preparation and simple accounting procedures
Ability to coordinate and supervise
Strong counseling and negotiating skills
Interested persons should apply to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports and Constituency Empowerment, Government Headquarters, Roseau, Dominica. Applications should include at least two referees.
The deadline for receipt of applications is Monday 11, June, 2018.
