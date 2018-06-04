Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill in the post of:

ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT OFFICER with the Dominica Youth Business Trust Applicants should possess a degree in Business Administration, or related field with at least three years’ experience in a similar position. Applicants should have the following abilities:

Ability to communicate effectively and impart knowledge

Ability to relate to people of varying levels and social background

Ability to develop, monitor, evaluate programs and projects

Knowledge of business plan preparation and simple accounting procedures

Ability to coordinate and supervise

Strong counseling and negotiating skills

Interested persons should apply to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports and Constituency Empowerment, Government Headquarters, Roseau, Dominica. Applications should include at least two referees.

The deadline for receipt of applications is Monday 11, June, 2018.