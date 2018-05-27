ANNOUNCEMENT: Job opportunity in MontserratTropical Mansion Suites - Sunday, May 27th, 2018 at 12:20 PM
Boutique hotel in Montserrat seeks creative, friendly and energetic chef to manage restaurant and food & beverage operations. The person must be willing to grow and possess good leadership skills. Email resumes to merle@tropicalmansion.com
