ANNOUNCEMENT: Job vacanciesClean Tek - Friday, June 22nd, 2018 at 9:57 AM
Wanted: Qualified individuals for the positions of:
Office Maids/Marketers – Roseau Base
Cleaners – Roseau Base
Cleaners/Handymen – Portsmouth Base
Working knowledge of Microsoft Office, physical fitness, and good communication skills required for Marketers. Marketing course provided.
Valid Driver’s License an asset for Handymen.
Tel: 4453270/285.5523 Email applications with two references to: cleantek22.office@gmail.com o
r mail to: The Manager, Clean Tek, P.O. Box 1856, Geest Drive, Glanvilia, Portsmouth, Dominica
