ANNOUNCEMENT: Job vacancies at Atlantique ViewAtlantique View - Wednesday, October 10th, 2018 at 2:27 PM
Are you highly motivated and have a positive attitude? If so, we are looking for you.
Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons for the following positions:
- Chef
- Food & Beverage Superior
- Sales & Marketing personnel
- Receptionist
- Wait Staff
- Bartender
- Room Attendants
- Maintenance/Ground staff
- Security
- Accountant
Interested persons are asked to send in their resume to atlantiqueviewresort@yahoo.com or drop off at Atlantique View in Anse de Mai.
Deadline for applications is October 19th, 2018.
For more information, call 1767-245-8851 or 1767-277-5061
