DOMINICA STATE COLLEGE

JOB VACANCIES

Applications are invited from suitably qualified individuals to fill the following positions of LECTURER:

1. ENGLISH

2. ECONOMICS

3. CHEMISTRY

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Under the general supervision of the Faculty Dean, the lecturer equips students with competencies in the specific subject area, preparing them for lifelong work and successful completion of their current programme by:

1. planning units of work from prescribed syllabus

2. delivering instruction to designated classes as per timetable

3. evaluating students’ performance in relation to the objectives of the course

4. maintaining student’s records as required by the college

5. supporting the Faculty Dean in miscellaneous institutional strengthening activities

QUALIFICATIONS

The ideal candidates should possess:

• a Master’s degree in the field of study

• A first degree in the field of study

• Certificate in Education would be an asset

• At least 5 years teaching experience

SKILLS & ABILITIES

1. Proven academic leadership skills

2. Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

3. Satisfactory professional upgrading or publication

4. Proven success in teaching

5. Computer literacy

6. Good Team player

Interested individuals should submit complete applications with:

• Signed cover letter

• CV

• Certified copies of transcripts and diplomas

• Two letters of reference from individuals who can attest to abilities and performance

To:

THE PRESIDENT

DOMINICA STATE COLLEGE

Stock Farm

P.O. 2066

ROSEAU.

Or Email to: presadmin@dsc.edu.dm

DEADLINE FOR RECEIPT OF APPLICATIONS IS 4.00 P.M. Friday September 7, 2018.

ONLY SHORT LISTED APPLICANTS WILL BE CONTACTED.