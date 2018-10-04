Vacancies exist for responsible and industrious general construction labourers with Hunan Construction Engineering Group Ltd which is undertaking the PMH project.

Employment with us will provide you with the opportunity to learn construction skills.

Interviews will be held at the company’s Administration Building at the PMH site from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day, including weekends.

The deadline for applying is October 31, 2018.

Contact us at tel # 17676179319 or email us at: 347467206@qq.com