ANNOUNCEMENT: Job VacanciesEPIC - Wednesday, March 14th, 2018 at 11:25 AM
EPIC Communications Inc is seeking highly competent people for the following positions;
Administrative/Office Manager
Administrative Assistant
Computer Repair Technician
Kindly drop off resume addressed to the Managing Director at the EPIC Communications main office, 8 Castle Street, Roseau, Dominica or email resume to info@epic.dm
All resumes should be submitted no later than Friday the 30th of March 2018.
