LA VIGNE OPENING HOURS

Please be informed that the La Vigne Restaurant is now opened from 8:30 am to 9:00 pm from Monday to Saturday.

La Vigne is a new restaurant located in the food court of the Prevo Cinemall. We serve a selection of foods ranging from healthy options such as subs and salads to burgers and wings.

We also serve various dishes such as potato wedges, baked chicken, ribs, chicken breast, and breakfast foods.

We offer a variety of delicious items to suit your tastes.

Give us a call at 245 4848 to place an order.