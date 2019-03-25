A brown purse containing 2 passports belonging to Keisha Bazil holding Travel Documents of both herself and her daughter,Shaël Burnette, and other particulars, including pictures, Credit Union books and other items, was stolen between 4:30 and 6:00pm during lectures at BC-6 at the Dominica State College old Campus last week.

The passports carry the names of Keysha Bazil and Shaël Burnette,any assistance in the recovery of these very important documents would be appreciated.

Should anyone in the public come upon the said Documents, they can be taken to the nearest Police Station or to the Students Services office of the Dominica State college or one could contact, 1-758-284-8274 with any information that would lead to it’s recovery.

Thanks in advance for your assistance.