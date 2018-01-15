ANNOUNCEMENT: Make contact more easily with Auto TradeAuto Trade - Monday, January 15th, 2018 at 8:42 PM
Your reliable Automotive Dealer has made it even easier to make contact.
CALL US AT THE FOLLOWING PHONE NUMBERS FOR YOUR QUALITY SERVICE AND PARTS. WE WILL BE HAPPY TO SERVE YOU!
We thank you for your continued patronage and wish you a happy and prosperous new year.
|ACCOUNTING
|(767) 316-0346
|CAR SALES MANGER
|(767) 613-2109
|CAR SALES – NISSAN/HYUNDAI/USED
|(767) 617-2497
|CAR SALES – SUZUKI/KIA/USED
|(767) 613-2496
|FINANCE/LEASE
|(767) 614-2864
|PARTS – MANAGER
|(767) 616-2509
|PARTS – COUNTER
|(767) 613-0692
|PARTS – COUNTER
|(767) 612-2488
|STORE MANAGER
|(767) 617-9464
|STORE SALES
|(767) 612-2490
|SERVICE/COLLISION
|(767) 614-3227
|SERVICE/COLLISION
|(767) 612-2486
|SERVICE/COLLISION
|(767) 616-2487
|INDUSTRIAL MANAGER
|(767) 612-6019
|ISLAND CAR RENTAL
|
RESERVATIONS – 24 Hrs
|(767) 614-7368
|Office
|(767) 615-1126
|Agent
|(767) 616-1706
|Douglas Charles Airport
|(767) 612-3179
