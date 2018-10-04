The Ministry of Environment, Climate Resilience and Urban Renewal wishes to advise residents of Lower Goodwill of a massive clean-up campaign on Sunday, 14th October, 2018.

Residents from Lower Murphy’s Lane to Didier Lane are asked to place galvanize, stoves, refrigerators, electronics and other appliances out for collection. Items should only be placed out between 7:00am to 9:00am Sunday, 14th October 2018.

Transportation is provided therefore please lend a hand in loading the trucks.

Let’s help keep our city clean!!