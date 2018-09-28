ANNOUNCEMENT: Massive clean-up campaign in Roseau CentralMin of Environment, Climate Resistance and Urban Renewal - Friday, September 28th, 2018 at 10:27 AM
The Ministry of Environment, Climate Resilience and Urban Renewal wishes to advise residents of Roseau Central from Bay front to River Street and from Bath Road to High Street of a massive clean-up campaign on Sunday, 30th September 2018.
Residents are asked to place galvanize, stoves, fridges, electronics and other appliances out for collection. Items should only be placed out between 7:00am to 10:00am Sunday, 30th September 2018.
Please lend a hand in loading the trucks. Let’s help keep our city clean!!
4 Comments
You are also talking about those within those areas right? I know I’m stupid, but just want to be certain since certain streets were named.
Finally… We have a lot of clutter in our basement from Maria we would love to get rid of.
Its a good start, but needs to be done across the whole island!! Also, someone (i.e. DOMLEC, Flow, Digicell) needs to remove all the old power and telephone cables lying around or still half attached to poles.
And I hope that all this metal gets recycled! It’s worth money, especially the copper and aluminum (the power cables are aluminum) – US$1 to US$3 a pound
“Items should only be placed out between 7:00am to 10:00am Sunday, 30th September 2018.”
Bad idea:
1. This is the time when most people are in church.
2. All business places with stuff to go out will be closed
Good initiative, but as usual, the cart is before the horse.