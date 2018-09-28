The Ministry of Environment, Climate Resilience and Urban Renewal wishes to advise residents of Roseau Central from Bay front to River Street and from Bath Road to High Street of a massive clean-up campaign on Sunday, 30th September 2018.

Residents are asked to place galvanize, stoves, fridges, electronics and other appliances out for collection. Items should only be placed out between 7:00am to 10:00am Sunday, 30th September 2018.

Please lend a hand in loading the trucks. Let’s help keep our city clean!!