The Government of Dominica has taken a proactive approach towards the discussion of the marijuana issue by allowing for an open discussion and consultation on the future of marijuana use in Dominica.

In this regards, the Ministries of Justice, Immigration and National Security and Health and Social Services invite the public and all stakeholders with interest in contributing to the discussion to a National Consultation on the Use of Marijuana in Dominica.

The consultation will be held on Friday November 16, 2018 at the Goodwill Parish Hall (downstairs) from 2:30-5:00pm.

The consultation will be chaired by the National Coordinator for the Cannabis consultation Dr. Donald Peters.

All are asked to be on time.