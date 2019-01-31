THE GOVERNMENT OF DOMINICA AND THE DOMINICA GEOTHERMAL DEVELOPMENT COMPANY

WISH TO INVITE THE GENERAL PUBLIC TO NATIONAL CONSULTATIONS ON THE ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIAL IMPACT ASSESSMENT STUDY TO BE HELD IN THE NORTH AND SOUTH OF DOMINICA AS FOLLOWS:

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2019 – GOODWILL PARISH HALL

FROM 10 AM TO 12 NOON

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2019 – CENTRAL CREDIT UNION HALL, PORTSMOUTH

FROM 5 TO 7 PM

AN UPDATE ON THE PROJECT WILL ALSO BE PROVIDED.

THE FULL ESIA REMAINS AVAILABLE AT WWW.GEODOMINICA.DM