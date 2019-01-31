ANNOUNCEMENT: National consultation with Dominica Geothermal Development CompanyDominica News Online - Thursday, January 31st, 2019 at 11:39 AM
THE GOVERNMENT OF DOMINICA AND THE DOMINICA GEOTHERMAL DEVELOPMENT COMPANY
WISH TO INVITE THE GENERAL PUBLIC TO NATIONAL CONSULTATIONS ON THE ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIAL IMPACT ASSESSMENT STUDY TO BE HELD IN THE NORTH AND SOUTH OF DOMINICA AS FOLLOWS:
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2019 – GOODWILL PARISH HALL
FROM 10 AM TO 12 NOON
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2019 – CENTRAL CREDIT UNION HALL, PORTSMOUTH
FROM 5 TO 7 PM
AN UPDATE ON THE PROJECT WILL ALSO BE PROVIDED.
THE FULL ESIA REMAINS AVAILABLE AT WWW.GEODOMINICA.DM
