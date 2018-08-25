The National Bank of Dominica Ltd. is a leading indigenous bank in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union, which offers a wide portfolio of loan and deposit instruments to its customers, and is also an innovative and product savvy institution.

The Bank is currently inviting applications for the position of General Counsel, with exceptional leadership skills who can effectively and efficiently manage the legal affairs of the Group, by acting as the primary legal advisor to the Board of Directors, Chairman of the Board, Managing Director and the Senior Management of the Bank.

Specific Accountabilities include but are not limited to:

i. Prepares legal documents, contracts and other collateral documents of an operational nature for the group.

ii. Reviews all legal forms and documents when required and liaises with legal personnel as necessary for the efficient administration of legal matters.

iii. Advises the Board on major legal issues by means of regular reports and attendance at Board Meetings where applicable.

iv. Drafts policies/ procedures related to the provision of Legal Services to the Bank.

v. Manages any litigation in progress and any potential litigation involving the Bank.

vi. Manages the relationships and matters with external legal personnel.

vii. Provides assistance in training of staff on relevant laws, Corporate Policies, ethics and legal issues as necessary.

viii. Works closely with the Credit, Recoveries and Collateral and Disbursement, Department/Units to ensure timely resolutions of matters at litigation.

ix. Ensures compliance with the requirements of Eastern Caribbean Stock Exchange (ECSE) and the Securities Commission in accordance with the provisions of the relevant Securities Legislature.

x. Organises and evaluates the Group’s corporate policies, procedures and programmes.

xi. Prepares the annual Business Plan and Budget for the Legal Department.

Corporate Profile:

i. An Attorney at Law, specialising in Banking, Commercial, Finance or Corporate Law

ii. A minimum of four (4) years’ experience in a similar position preferably in a financial or related environment.

iii. Knowledge of the procedures and regulations governing the operations of the Eastern Caribbean Stock Exchange (ECSE) and the Securities Commission would be an asset.

Your profile should include:

1. Highly confidential with strong problem-solving and negotiating skills.

2. Excellent organisational skills, meticulous and thorough in approach.

3. Effective leadership and interpersonal skills

4. Strong written and oral communications skills.

5. Flexible and innovative team player with sound integrity, initiative, and a global mindset.

6. Demonstrated ability to identify and assess trends in the global marketplace and to manage and influence effective and positive change in a timely manner.

A competitive salary and benefits package, commensurate with qualifications and experience will be offered to the selected candidate. Please email your resume and cover letter in confidence by 31 August 2018 to the attention of Ms. Macina Bethel at mbethel@nbd.dm.

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.