NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE 8TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE NATIONAL CO-OPERATIVE CREDIT UNION [NCCU] LIMITED WILL BE HELD ON THURSDAY, JUNE 28, 2018 AT 5:00 P.M. AT THE GOODWILL PARISH HALL, GOODWILL, COMMONWEALTH OF DOMINICA, TO CONSIDER THE FOLLOWING:

AGENDA

Credit Union Prayer Welcome Remarks Ascertainment of Quorum Apologies for Absence Adoption of Agenda Reading and Confirmation of Minutes of the 7th Annual General Meeting Matters Arising from the Minutes Reports:

Board of Directors

Treasurer and Auditor

Supervisory and Compliance Committee

Credit Committee

Elections – Nominations Committee Report Unfinished Business New Business:

Appropriation of Surplus

Appointment of Auditor

Any Other Business:

Remarks and Suggestions

Lucky Bird Prizes