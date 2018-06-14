NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE 8TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE NATIONAL CO-OPERATIVE CREDIT UNION [NCCU] LIMITED WILL BE HELD ON THURSDAY, JUNE 28, 2018         AT 5:00 P.M. AT THE GOODWILL PARISH HALL, GOODWILL, COMMONWEALTH OF DOMINICA, TO CONSIDER THE FOLLOWING:

 

 

AGENDA

  1. Credit Union Prayer
  2. Welcome Remarks
  3. Ascertainment of Quorum
  4. Apologies for Absence
  5. Adoption of Agenda
  6. Reading and Confirmation of Minutes of the 7th Annual General Meeting
  7. Matters Arising from the Minutes
  8. Reports:
  • Board of Directors
  • Treasurer and Auditor
  • Supervisory and Compliance Committee
  • Credit Committee
  1. Elections – Nominations Committee Report
  2. Unfinished Business
  3. New Business:
  • Appropriation of Surplus
  • Appointment of Auditor
  1. Any Other Business:
  • Remarks and Suggestions
  • Lucky Bird Prizes
  1. Adjournment