GOVERNMENT OF THE COMMONWEALTH OF DOMINICA

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION AND HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT

REQUEST FOR EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST

DOMINICA CLIMATE RESILIENCE AND RESTORATION PROJECT

NOTICE FOR CONSULTANCY SERVICES

PROJECT COORDINATOR

PROJECT MANAGER, CIVIL WORKS

The Government of The Commonwealth of Dominica (GOCD) in collaboration with the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) is embarking on the Dominica Climate Resilience and Restoration Project which includes the rehabilitation of five schools. CDB will provide financing of CAD$8.773 million towards the cost of the Project.

The Ministry of Education & Human Resource Development (MOE) the Executing Agency, now wishes to procure consultancy services for the positions of:

PROJECT COORDINATOR

PROJECT MANAGER, CIVIL WORKS

The objective of the consultancy is to ensure that high quality construction is achieved and that all work is carried out in compliance with the engineering design, technical and environmental specifications and other contract documents

The duration of the assignment is expected to be for a period of 27 months.

The Ministry of Education & Human Resource Development (MOE) now invites interested eligible individuals to submit Expressions of Interest for the provision of these consultancy services.

Consultants shall be eligible to participate if:

in the case of a body corporate, it is legally incorporated or otherwise organized in an eligible country, has its principal place of business in an eligible country and is more than 50 per cent beneficially owned by citizen(s) and/or bona fide resident(s) of eligible country(ies) or by a body(ies) corporate meeting these requirements;

in the case of unincorporated firms, the persons are citizens or bona fide residents of an eligible country; and

in all cases, the consultant has no arrangement and undertakes not to make any arrangements, whereby any substantial part of the net profits or other tangible benefits of the contract will accrue or be paid to a person not a citizen or bona fide resident of an eligible country.

Please refer to CDB website for a list of member countries of CDB.

In the assessment of submissions, consideration will be given to technical competence, qualifications and experience, local and regional experience on similar assignments. All information must be submitted in English. Further information may be obtained from the first address below between 8:30 am and 4:00 pm Monday to Friday.

One (1) original and three (3) hard copies of the Expressions of Interest must be received at the first address below no later than 4:00 pm on Friday October 12, 2018 and one hard copy must be sent simultaneously to CDB at the second address below. The sealed envelope containing each submission should include the name and address of the applicant and shall be clearly marked

“Expression of Interest – Consultancy Services for Project Coordinator: Dominica Climate Resilience and Restoration Project”.

Expression of Interest – Consultancy Services for Project Manager, Civil Works: Dominica Climate Resilience and Restoration Project”.

Only eligible applicants will be considered. GOCD reserves the right to accept or reject late applications or to cancel the present invitation partially or in its entirety. It will not be bound to assign any reason for not engaging the services of any applicant and will not defray any costs incurred by any applicant in the preparation and submission of Expressions of Interest.