All pensioners, both current and deferred, of Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme, are invited to an important meeting on Tuesday, March 20th, 2018 at 10 am at the Goodwill Parish Hall. A formal invitation will be mailed to every member. Those unable to attend may appoint a proxy to represent them at the meeting. For further information please contact the company’s representative at 235 9169 or 615 3669.