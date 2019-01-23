Phlebotomy is the science of blood collection that is done by cutting or

puncturing a vein(Venipuncture) and collection of non-blood specimens.

It is the most exciting profession and you don’t have to spend lots of time

and money.

14 graduates from past course are employed in Phlebotomy with my businesses

with 2 overseas at Phlebotomy centers.

Students who graduate are given opportunities for employment here or overseas

if they so choose or do well. I pay $40 to $50 an hour of work. No other business pays you that.

This is the only business on Dominica that can boast that. Others give you courses

but don’t employ you afterwards.

4 year B.Sc degree in U.S.A or Canada cost $100,000, Income $4, 300 per month or less

3 year B.Sc degree in Caribbean or Europe cost $ 80,000, Income $ 3, 100 or more

6 weeks Phlebotomy certificate course cost $ 2, 600, Income $ 3, 000 or more

The choice is clear!!!

Phlebotomy course is good for:

-Nurses and Assistant Nurses who want to have more options

-Pre-Health and Pre-Med students

-Unemployed who want a great career

-Employed who want a second career because no job is secured

-Retired Persons who want extra income

-Green card holders who may want to work part-time in U.S.A

-Any person who want to have qualification PBT after name.

Graduates can put PBT after name and can sit for International certification with

the American Soceity of Clinical Pathologist(ASCP).

Call now. Don’t lose this opportunity to be great

Telephone: 767-225-7977

Whatsapp only: 767-316-3044

Location. Nu Age Wellness Center,

10 Kennedy Avenue, Roseau

Upstairs Italia Restaurant.

Program Director. Dr. Peter Ducreay M.D, CMT

Only 10 spaces left. Register now. Course begins February 4th 2019.