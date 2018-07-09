Phlebotomy Technician Course(PBT)
Phlebotomy is the science of blood collection that is done by cutting or
puncturing a vein(Venipuncture) and the collection of non-blood specimens.
It is the most exciting profession and you don’t have to spend lots of time
and money.
It is the profession to choose.
4 year B.Sc degree in U.S.A or Canada cost $100,000, Income $3,400 per month.
3 year B.Sc degree in the Caribbean or Europe cost $80,000, Income $3,100 per month.
6 weeks Phlebotomy Certificate Course cost $1950, Income $3,000 per month or more.
                                 The Choice is Clear!!
The Phlebotomy course is good for:
     . Nurses and Assistant Nurses who want to upgrade skills
     . Pre-Health students, Medical students
     . Unemployed who truly want a profession that works
     . College students who want another career
     . Employed people who want a second career
     . Soon to be retired persons
     . Green card U.S.A holders who may go to U.S.A to work sometimes
     . Anyone who wants to put qualification after her name
Get Internationally Certified!
As a graduate of our Phlebotomy course, you are eligible to sit for International
Certification from ASCP, the American Soceity for Clinical Pathologists and
can put a top qualification after name. Example : John Brown PBT(ASCP).
Isn’t it time you be recognized?
The next Phlebotomy course begins On July 23 and the cost of the course is
increasing. Only 5 spaces left.
Please call 767-316-3044, Nu Age Wellness Center, 10 Kennedy Avenue, Roseau.
upstairs the Italia restaurant on the side of the Courts building.
Program Director is , Dr.Peter Ducreay M.D, CMT
Email: pdmedicine@yahoo.com