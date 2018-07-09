ANNOUNCEMENT: Phlebotomy Technician Course(PBT)Dr. Peter Ducreay - Monday, July 9th, 2018 at 12:24 PM
Phlebotomy Technician Course(PBT)
Phlebotomy is the science of blood collection that is done by cutting or
puncturing a vein(Venipuncture) and the collection of non-blood specimens.
It is the most exciting profession and you don’t have to spend lots of time
and money.
It is the profession to choose.
4 year B.Sc degree in U.S.A or Canada cost $100,000, Income $3,400 per month.
3 year B.Sc degree in the Caribbean or Europe cost $80,000, Income $3,100 per month.
6 weeks Phlebotomy Certificate Course cost $1950, Income $3,000 per month or more.
The Phlebotomy course is good for:
. Nurses and Assistant Nurses who want to upgrade skills
. Pre-Health students, Medical students
. Unemployed who truly want a profession that works
. College students who want another career
. Employed people who want a second career
. Soon to be retired persons
. Green card U.S.A holders who may go to U.S.A to work sometimes
. Anyone who wants to put qualification after her name
Get Internationally Certified!
As a graduate of our Phlebotomy course, you are eligible to sit for International
Certification from ASCP, the American Soceity for Clinical Pathologists and
can put a top qualification after name. Example : John Brown PBT(ASCP).
Isn’t it time you be recognized?
The next Phlebotomy course begins On July 23 and the cost of the course is
increasing. Only 5 spaces left.
Please call 767-316-3044, Nu Age Wellness Center, 10 Kennedy Avenue, Roseau.
upstairs the Italia restaurant on the side of the Courts building.
Program Director is , Dr.Peter Ducreay M.D, CMT
Email: pdmedicine@yahoo.com
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.