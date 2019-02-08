It’s been a very difficult time for me over the past few months seeing my big sister Decima Joseph struggle in her battle with the dreaded disease called cancer. She is an amazingly strong person, always smiling even when she is pain, even when she has no energy. It’s so nice to see her smile.

I am asking for your help in support of her fight to overcome this dreadful disease. She is scheduled to undergo major surgery soon to remove part of her liver that has been overtaken with a very aggressive form of cholangiocarcinoma. She is overwhelmed but in great spirits.

All the funds raised will go towards her medical treatment. Please help my big sister, Decima. Keep her in your thoughts. We know she can win this battle.

We love you big sis!!!

Gofundme page