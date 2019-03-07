ANNOUNCEMENT: Qwick Delivery ready for businessDominica News Online - Thursday, March 7th, 2019 at 3:52 PM
Dominica’s Delivery Service
Your work place is just on the edge of town and your favourite restaurant is too far to consider walking to. You only have an hour for lunch and the clock is ticking. Don’t settle for food nearby that you don’t want, eat the meal that you desire with Qwick Delivery Service.
Qwick Delivery is an on demand delivery service that is here to deliver your food from your favourite local restaurants right to your door. Qwick is here to offer you the convenience of skipping the line during the lunch rush hour, as well as helping you keep your feet up on a Saturday when cooking suddenly seems like a chore.
Convenience is only one call away! Contact any of the restaurants listed below and ask for delivery. Your usual restaurant is not on the list? No problem, give us a call directly at 1-767-616-7495 or 1-767-245-0529.
Network of Restaurants:
Bunny’s Cakes & Catering – 448-1833
Flavours Grill – 612-3561
Jul’s Place – 614-8338
Old Stone Bar & Grill – 440-7549
Pearl’s Cuisine – 265-0146
Perky’s Pizza – 448-1628
Smoothilicious – 449-9076
Standardz – 615-0880
Swirls – 316-8141
Delivery Zone:
(Northern Direction) Roseau to Check Hall Massacre (Boundary at Mams Supermarket)
(Eastern Direction) Roseau to Bath Estate including Elms Hall (Boundary to the back road to St. Aroment)
(Southern Direction) Roseau to Castle Comfort/Wall House Flat (Boundary Leopoldville – Behind Greens Supermarket)
Days of Operation:
Monday to Saturday
10:00am to 8:30 pm
