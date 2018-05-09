Range developments comes on as Hikefest 2018 Platinum Sponsors

The DHTA would like to announce their newest platinum Partners; Range developments, and welcomes them to participate in Hikefest and the Dominica Experience. “With the closure of segment 13 the DHTA approached Range for an update on segment 12’s status. Range has been working tirelessly to ensure that the segment they adopted in is great condition ahead of the the opening of the new season. Range Developments have come on with their support for the event and a commitment that the trail will be ready for May 19th.” Remarked Kevin A. Francis, Executive Vice President of the Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association. “In these new, challenging times it is really a great feeling to see the private sector supporting the economic growth engine that is Tourism; hats off to Range developments and their continued support to Dominica.”

Hikefest is brought to you by headline sponsors DHTA, CW Business, Range Developments and CGM Gallagher.

Second Hike to Boeri lake confirmed

The DHTA would like to inform its members hikers and general public that the children’s hike planned for Saturday May 12th to Boeri Lake is CONFIRMED. “This is an easy hike developed with the Discover Dominica Authority for children to come out and rediscover their island and grow a better appreciation for hiking and the dominant feature of the nature island; Nature. The hikes are $25 per child and $50 per adult and includes shirts, water, energy drinks and trail snacks. Lunch will also be provided for the children.” Remarked Mr. Kevin A Francis of the Dominica hotel and Tourism Association.

The Third hike planned as part of HIKEFEST 2018 for Saturday May 19th to segment 13 has been changed to Segment 12.

The DHTA would like to inform its members, hikers and the general public that the hike planned for segment 13 has been changed to segment 12; Penville to Borne. The DHTA would also like to commend Range Developments for all the work they have done to get this segment ready for Hikefest 2018 and encourage all hikers to come out and participate. This is a moderate to difficult hike and the DHTA advises all hikers to be at the rally point at Prevost Cinemall for a 6:30am departure.

