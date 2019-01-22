Are you interested in pursuing studies to gain your Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) qualification? Do you appreciate the value of being certified? Would you like to be a part of the global body for professional accountants? …We’re here to support YOU!

Registration is now opened for students interested in attending classes for the June 2019 ACCA exam sitting. Classes will begin in February 2019 and will continue up to the last week of May 2019.

New and returning students are asked to contact the tutors at oajgr1@gmail.com for further information and/or to request a registration form. All forms must be returned to Mr. Orlando Richards at KPB Chartered Accountants on Independence Street by Thursday 31st January , 2019.