The public is asked to take note that due to construction work of the New National Hospital, now taking place on the site of the Princess Margaret Hospital in Goodwill, there is reorganization of vehicular parking on the compound effective immediately.

As a result, the parking lot on the western end of the Hospital site currently used as public parking will be converted into parking for staff of the Princess Margaret Hospital only.

This means that members of the public, using motor vehicles, who wish to do business at the Hospital, are asked to find alternative parking.

The reorganization has become necessary in effort to maintain the safety of all concerned.

The Government of Dominica through the Ministry of Health and Environment kindly asks you for your patience and thanks you for your cooperation during the construction process.