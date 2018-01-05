The Government of Commonwealth of Dominica (GOCD) has received financing from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) towards the cost of the Third Water Supply Project “WA-1 Network Upgrade” and intends to apply a portion of the proceeds to eligible payments under a contract for which this request is issued. Payment by CDB will be made only at the request of GOCD and upon approval by CDB, and will be subject in all respects to the terms and conditions of the Financing Agreement. The Financing Agreement prohibits withdrawal from the financing account for the purpose of any payment to persons or entities, or for any import of goods, if such payment or import, to the knowledge of CDB, is prohibited by a decision of the United Nations Security Council taken under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations. No party other than GOCD shall derive any rights from the Financing Agreement or have any claim to the proceeds of the Financing.

GOCD now invites sealed bids from eligible vendors for the supply of Goods as specified in the attached Appendices.

The Goods are for use in Third Water Supply Project “WA-1 Network Upgrade”, which is being executed by the Dominica Water and Sewerage Company Limited (DOWASCO).

Bid Submission

Bidders should read these instructions carefully before completing the bid documentation. The bid must include each of the following documents identified below, fully completed by the bidder together with any supporting literature required by the relevant document. The documents marked (Appendix) are provided as appendices to this document. Failure to comply with any of the instructions concerning completion and submission of these documents may render (at DOWASCO’s absolute discretion) the bid non-compliant and the bid may be excluded from this competitive bidding exercise. The instructions to bidders are provided at Appendix A.

Schedule of Goods (from Appendix B)

(from Appendix B) Bid Specification and Statement of Compliance (from Appendix C)

(from Appendix C) Form of Bid (from Appendix D)

The Form of Contract attached at Appendix E to this Request for Quotation (RFQ) identifies the documents that shall be incorporated within any resulting Contract. These documents will include but not be limited to the General Conditions of Contract (“the Contract Conditions”) in Appendix E in addition to the Special Conditions of Contract (“the Special Contract Conditions”) as attached at Appendix F. In the event of any conflict between the Contract Conditions and the Special Contract Conditions, the latter shall prevail.

The ability of bidders to consistently produce, on time, Goods of the required quantity and quality will be an important factor in the evaluation. It is therefore essential that sufficient company information to demonstrate the bidder’s capability to perform the Contract is submitted with the bid. Such information should include, but not be limited to, details of the bidder’s track record. Failure to provide such information may result in your bid not being considered

Bids must comply with the following conditions:

Bids are sought on a competitive basis and all prices are subjected to detailed scrutiny.

The bid as well as all correspondence and documents relating to the bid, between the bidder and DOWASCO, shall be in the English language. Supporting documents and printed literature provided by the bidder may be in another language but they must be accompanied by an accurate translation of the relevant passages in the English language, in which case, for the purposes of interpretation of the bid, the translation shall govern.

All bids including annexes and all supporting documents must be submitted either in hard copy or by e-mail.

Hard Copy Submissions

Please send all documents to the Project Coordinator at the address at the end of this Invitation to Bid. Bidders must submit one (1) original and two (2) copies of the complete bid package, including appendices and supporting literature. The original bid and copies must be clearly marked and all information must be legible. In event of conflict the information provided in the original bid document shall prevail. Bidders must place the original and each copy in separate envelopes. Each envelope must be marked with the reference “WA1-GDS/BMV/01”. All envelopes must be placed in a single envelope, which must be clearly marked with the reference “WA1-GDS/BMV/01” and “Not to be opened before the bid closing date February 21, 2018 at 1500hrs local time”.

Bids may be delivered during normal business hours (meaning 0800hrs to 1700hrs on Monday and 0800hrs to 1600hrs Tuesday to Friday) local time on a day that is not a public holiday in Dominica. DOWASCO does not accept responsibility for the premature opening or mishandling of Bids that are not submitted in accordance with these instructions.

Electronic Submissions

Please send all documents required by the RFQ in a non-editable Word or PDF format to email addresses pmuoffice@dowasco.dm and n.john@dowasco.dm by the Bid Closing Date and Time. Failure to submit a bid in the stated formats may (at DOWASCO’s absolute discretion) result in the rejection of your bid.

The electronic message subject header must contain the reference “WA1-GDS/BMV/01” and “Not to be opened before the bid closing date February 21, 2018 at 1500hrs local time”. It is the responsibility of the bidder to ensure that the correct reference and closing date are included on the electronic message header of all messages pertaining to the bid. The bidder is responsible for ensuring that for any bid delivered in separate files, that the files are numbered sequentially and contain the above details.

All bids must be received by February 21, 2018 at 1500hrs local time. Any bid not sent to the correct e-mail address and/or received late will be rejected.

The bid will be deemed to have been received at the time that it is received by DOWASCO. The burden of proving receipt of the e-mail will be on the bidder and will not be met solely by a read receipt or sent items report generated by the bidder’s computer.

All incoming emails to DOWASCO are virus scanned prior to acceptance into the destination mail box. Any email containing a virus will therefore not reach the destination mail box meaning that the bid has not been received by DOWASCO.

Bidders are advised that the destination mail box is NOT automated to send bidders a dated and timed acknowledgement of receipt and delivery of their message to the electronic tender box. Therefore, bidders should not assume that their bid has been safely received and it is the responsibility of the bidder to follow up with the Project Coordinator using the contact information at the end of this Invitation to Bid if an acknowledgement of receipt is not received within 2 working days of submission of Bid, and if necessary to send the bid by alternative means.

If receipt of an email bid is deemed not within business hours (meaning 0800hrs to 1700hrs on Monday and 0800hrs to 1600hrs Tuesday to Friday) local time on a day that is not a public holiday in Dominica, the notice or other communication is deemed to have been received when business next starts in Dominica.

It is the responsibility of the bidder to ensure that the correct reference and closing date are included on the electronic message header of all messages pertaining to the bid. The bidder is responsible for ensuring that for any bid delivered in separate files, that the files are numbered sequentially and contain the above details. If, in DOWASCO’s opinion, such information is not included then this will result in your bid being rejected.

DOWASCO does not accept responsibility for the premature opening or mishandling of Bids that are not submitted in accordance with these instructions.

Any additional costs incurred by DOWASCO which result from any inaccuracies or any declarations in respect of the Goods or the bidder’s failure to conform to the requirements of a resulting Contract will be charged to the bidder.

No bids will be rejected at bid opening stage except for late bids.

Request for Quotation Acknowledgement and Intention to Submit a Bid

Upon receipt of this RFQ, bidders are requested to send an acknowledgement by e-mail to the Project Coordinator, DOWASCO Project Management Unit (PMU) at e-mail addresses pmuoffice@dowasco.dm and n.john@dowasco.dm, confirming receipt.

Bidders are requested to submit their notification of an intention to submit a Bid in writing to the address below no later than January 24, 2018. Where applicable, such notification should state the reason(s) for the bidder declining this opportunity to submit a bid. Interested Bidders shall be provided with Appendices A thru F as described above.

General

It is not permissible to transfer this Invitation to Bid to another natural or legal person.

Any questions which you may have in relation to this Invitation to Bid must be raised in accordance with the instructions contained in the Clarification of bidding documents paragraph of the Instructions to Bidders.

Project Coordinator

Project Management Unit

Dominica Water and Sewerage Co. Ltd

Goodwill Road

P.O. Box 185

Roseau

COMMONWEALTH OF DOMINICA

Tel: (767) 440-9346/275-5502

Email: pmuoffice@dowasco.dm and n.john@dowasco.dm