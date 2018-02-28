ANNOUNCEMENT: Request of Expressions of Interest – Consultant EngineeringMinistry of Public Works and Ports - Wednesday, February 28th, 2018 at 1:14 PM
The Ministry of Public Works requested an almost identical submission soon after Tropical Storm Erica.
At that time the request was for two consulting engineers over a ten month period. I wrote to the then CTO to suggest that the scope of the consultancy and timeframe was unrealistic. To the best of my knowledge, the positions were not filled.
Now, in the wake of both Erica and Maria, we are expecting miracles from one consultant over a two year period and without the benefit of local knowledge.
Nine years ago it was a Public Works foreman that advised against placing the spoil from Red Gully at Antrim. Regrettably his advice was not heeded!