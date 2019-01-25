ANNOUNCEMENT

DOWASCO informs motorist and pedestrians that we will be carrying out pipeline replacement works on the Main Village Road in Morne Prosper form Saturday January 26, 2019 to Friday February 2, 2019 between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm. Due to the on-going works the road will be closed to vehicular traffic.

Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorist and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.