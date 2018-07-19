ANNOUNCEMENT: Summer Sizzler Wine & Cheese TastingFine Foods Inc - Thursday, July 19th, 2018 at 10:07 PM
Summer Sizzler Wine & Cheese Tasting is on from 2PM on Friday at Best Price, formerly known as Save a Lot on River Bank in Roseau
Fine Foods introduces
El Leon Vin Blanc,
El Leon Vin Rose,
Castillo Cuvee Des Princes Red Dry Wine,
Prince De Bao Red Dry WIne,
And Masia De Los Caballeros Red Dry Wine.
Come join Team Fine Foods ‘Wine and Cheese’ tasting from 2pm at its Best Price location on River Bank.
