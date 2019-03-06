THANK YOU AGAIN DOMINICA GRAMMAR SCHOOL PAST STUDENTS!

In 1993, the Dominica Grammar School started an auditorium fund as part of its 100th anniversary celebrations of that institution. At that time, 26 years ago, many past students contributed generously to that fund.

We are now pleased to announce, that although we could not build an auditorium, most of the funds have now been used to seal the roofs of the two new wing buildings. This project involved the roof being treated with a waterproofing and ceramic Thermal Elastomeric coating. One of the added advantages to this project is that the students should be more comfortable from a heat standpoint.

The Principal, staff and students of the Dominica Grammar School, once again, thank the past students for their generosity.