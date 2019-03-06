ANNOUNCEMENT: Thank you again Dominica Grammar School past students!Dominica News Online - Wednesday, March 6th, 2019 at 10:03 AM
THANK YOU AGAIN DOMINICA GRAMMAR SCHOOL PAST STUDENTS!
In 1993, the Dominica Grammar School started an auditorium fund as part of its 100th anniversary celebrations of that institution. At that time, 26 years ago, many past students contributed generously to that fund.
We are now pleased to announce, that although we could not build an auditorium, most of the funds have now been used to seal the roofs of the two new wing buildings. This project involved the roof being treated with a waterproofing and ceramic Thermal Elastomeric coating. One of the added advantages to this project is that the students should be more comfortable from a heat standpoint.
The Principal, staff and students of the Dominica Grammar School, once again, thank the past students for their generosity.
4 Comments
Cant believe a wing that have been built a couple years ago is in need of great repairs. This left it to say that the chinese construction dont last for more 20 years and we MUST GO BACK TO OUR LOCAL CONTRACTORS. See how long the.old wing stayed up.
Where I support using the monies from the auditorium tonrepair the roofing, the government must look into this type of construction work this people are doing. The windsor , the President building all this calling for repairs and we have.to pay back the LOANS and the facilities are falling apart before the loans is half way in payment. I say SHAME ON THE ADMINISTRATION.
In terms of the Windsor Park Sports Stadium:
A report from two years ago states that annual maintenance costs for the stadium will fall between 7% and 10% of its total cost.
Given that the construction cost of stadium was EC$60,000,000, this amounts to between 4 million to 6 million dollars annually! Can we really afford this astronomical cost of upkeep?
Not to defend the Chinese work but there was just a category 5 hurricane a year ago.
And why didn’t know about this fund being a former student myself.
The new wing of the DGS was built by local contractors.