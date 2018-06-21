ANNOUNCEMENT: Thank you for your loveRomain family - Thursday, June 21st, 2018 at 11:38 AM
The Romain family of Coton, Vieille Case thanks the many people who showed love to us during the illness and death of our dear bother, uncle, cousin, Martin “Colepet” Romain. Your generosity which was displayed in a variety of ways was truly a blessing.
May the Lord make His face shine upon you and be gracious to you.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.