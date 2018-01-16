ANNOUNCEMENT: The family of the late Gilford Laurent says Thank YouYvette Laurent - Tuesday, January 16th, 2018 at 12:59 AM
Special thanks to:
Prime Minister Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit and Staff of the Office of the Prime Minister
Hon. Johnson Drigo and the Government of Dominica, the staff of the OB Unit of La Meynard Hospital in Martinique, Mrs Fabian, Dr St. John, Dr Lewis and the staff of the Alford Ward of the Princess Margaret Hospital,
Fr. Charles Martin, Monsignor William Jno-Lewis, Fr. Elveau Augustine, Fr. Tarimo, Fr. Vanty Auguiste and Deacon Curtis Victor
Members of the Good Hope Village Council
Teacher Ernie and the choirs of San Sauveur, Atkinson and Castle Bruce, Dionne Durand, Teacher Cynthia, Martha Toussaint, Judy-Ann, Yolande Prosper, The Common Family in Castle Comfort, Beryl and Karina David, Teacher BJ and Principal of the San Sauveur Primary School
Parishioners of the San Sauveur, Castle Bruce and Atkinson churches
Management and staff of Gentle Rest Funeral Home
Dominica News Online (DNO)
Friends of the Laurent family in Wesley, Belles, Mahaut, St Maarten, Guadeloupe and Martinique, the communities of Good Hope, San Sauveur and Petite Soufriere and all those who assisted and sympathized with us
Once again thanks and May God bless you all.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.