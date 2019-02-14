ANNOUNCEMENT: The following individuals are asked to contact DYBTDominica Youth Business Trust - Thursday, December 20th, 2018 at 12:31 PM
The Dominica Youth Business Trust requests the following individuals to contact the office no later than Monday 28th January, 2019. We can be contacted at 266-3768/ 266-4159/ 266-3968 to book an appointment. Please be guided that the office is located on the top floor of the former Jays Bookstore location on 42 Kennedy Avenue.
|NAME
|ADDRESS
|Coleridge Bell
|Giraudel
|Ronnie Hill
|Woodford Hill
|Marvin Maximea
|Massacre
|Carlos Charles
|Canefield
|Sharmaine Mark-Dickson
|Tete Morne
|Debora Ferrol
|Picard, Portsmouth
|Jackson Alie
|Petite Soufriere
|Eugene Dodds
|Bense
|Craig Dupuis
|Canefield/Newtown
|Josiah St. Jean
|Goodwill
|Kimanie Charles
|Morne Rachette/Giraudel
|Teanna Sandy
|Roseau
|Francis Zamore
|Goodwill
|Lisa Xavier
|Canefield
|Nicole Charles-Christopher
|Stockfarm
|Jean Phillip Seraphine
|Bataca
|Gary Daniel
|Louisville
|Marcus Cuffy
|Grand Fond
|Marie Massicot
|Paix Bouche
|Deyan Alfred
|Loubiere
|Kaynasha Lawrence
|Salisbury
|Kenson St Rose
|Fond Cole
|Shernika Zephy
|Portsmouth
|Lyndon Alfred
|Goodwill
|Imanuelle Andrew
|Roseau
|Garvey Charles
|Morne Rachette
|Irvin Jno Baptiste (Roudette)
|Coulibistrie
|Daine St Amie
|Salisbury
|Dwight St. Ville
|Fond St. Jean
|Olive Blanchard
|Warner
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.