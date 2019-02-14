Share
The Dominica Youth Business Trust requests the following individuals to contact the office no later than Monday 28th January, 2019.  We can be contacted at 266-3768/ 266-4159/ 266-3968 to book an appointment. Please be guided that the office is located on the top floor of the former Jays Bookstore  location on 42 Kennedy Avenue.

NAME ADDRESS
Coleridge Bell Giraudel
Ronnie Hill Woodford Hill
Marvin Maximea Massacre
Carlos Charles Canefield
Sharmaine Mark-Dickson Tete Morne
Debora Ferrol Picard, Portsmouth
Jackson Alie Petite Soufriere
Eugene Dodds Bense
Craig Dupuis Canefield/Newtown
Josiah St. Jean Goodwill
Kimanie Charles Morne Rachette/Giraudel
Teanna Sandy Roseau
Francis Zamore Goodwill
Lisa Xavier Canefield
Nicole Charles-Christopher Stockfarm
Jean Phillip Seraphine Bataca
Gary Daniel Louisville
Marcus Cuffy Grand Fond
Marie Massicot Paix Bouche
Deyan Alfred Loubiere
Kaynasha Lawrence Salisbury
Kenson St Rose Fond Cole
Shernika Zephy Portsmouth
Lyndon Alfred Goodwill
Imanuelle Andrew Roseau
Garvey Charles Morne Rachette
Irvin Jno Baptiste (Roudette) Coulibistrie
Daine St Amie Salisbury
Dwight  St. Ville Fond St. Jean
Olive Blanchard Warner

 