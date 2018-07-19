ANNOUNCEMENT: Training for 13 & Under NetballersSports Division - Thursday, July 19th, 2018 at 10:16 PM
Sports The Sports Division has selected the under-mentioned 13 & Under Netballers for training this summer period. Training will take place from Friday 20th July from 9:00am – 12 Noon at three venues and will continue on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Dominica Grammar
- Kaylene George- Tete Morne
- Kayla George- Tete Morne
- Shackera Leblanc- Tete Morne
- Sharmil Thomas- Tete Morne
- Shanita George- GrandBay
- Dinora Thomas- Grand Bay
- Kernisha Gregoire- Grand Bay
- Selena Wayland- Grand Bay
- Denora Thomas-Grand Bay
- Serina Darroux- Petite Savanne
- Mamina Jeune- Salisbury
- Tiffany Henry- Salisbury
- Faith Vidal- Salisbury
- Janelle Fredrick- Salisbury
- Akeelah Massicott – St Martin Primary
- Tyesha Sandy- St Martin Primary
- Kelanda David- St Martin Primary
- Sadiyah Williams- St Martin Primary
- Kyla Felix- Giraudel
- Tarina Paul- Giraudel
- Jerneaha Henry- Massacre
- Celine Joseph- Massacre
- Jeaneze Emmanuel- Massacre
- Carlene Stoute- San Sauveur
- Kenithia Burton- Sineku
- Angel Ettienne – Sineku
- Amanda Ellick- Sineku
- Lacy Tyson-Salybia
- Destiny Williams-Salybia
Weirs Hard Court, Marigot
- Makada Telemaque- W. S Stevens
- Kelly Nation- W.S Stevens
- Kalie Christmas- W.S Stevens
- Joeanne Pascal- W.S Stevens
- Tamika Prince- W.S Stevens
- Brianna Nanton- Calibishie
- Briana Bertrand- Calibishie
- Kaydine Wilkerson-Wesley
- Earlandra Tavanier-Wesley
- Sheriah George-Wesley
- Shadia Daniel-Atkinson
Benjamin’s Park, Portsmouth
- Abbigial Burton- St. John’s
- Shernillia John Paul-Colihaut
- Keean Geroge- Colihaut
- Abigail Benjamin-St. John’s Primary
- Trishelle Langlais-St. John’s Primary
- Lemayah Forde-St. John’s Primary
- Dwana Greenaway- Convent High
- Jacinta Grant-Convent High
- Shante’ Hazel- Convent High
- Zhora Joseph-Convent High
- Laveda Liverpool-Convent High
- Adeola Xavier-Convent High
