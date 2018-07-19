Sports The Sports Division has selected the under-mentioned 13 & Under Netballers for training this summer period. Training will take place from Friday 20th July from 9:00am – 12 Noon at three venues and will continue on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Dominica Grammar

Kaylene George- Tete Morne Kayla George- Tete Morne Shackera Leblanc- Tete Morne Sharmil Thomas- Tete Morne Shanita George- GrandBay Dinora Thomas- Grand Bay Kernisha Gregoire- Grand Bay Selena Wayland- Grand Bay Denora Thomas-Grand Bay Serina Darroux- Petite Savanne Mamina Jeune- Salisbury Tiffany Henry- Salisbury Faith Vidal- Salisbury Janelle Fredrick- Salisbury Akeelah Massicott – St Martin Primary Tyesha Sandy- St Martin Primary Kelanda David- St Martin Primary Sadiyah Williams- St Martin Primary Kyla Felix- Giraudel Tarina Paul- Giraudel Jerneaha Henry- Massacre Celine Joseph- Massacre Jeaneze Emmanuel- Massacre Carlene Stoute- San Sauveur Kenithia Burton- Sineku Angel Ettienne – Sineku Amanda Ellick- Sineku Lacy Tyson-Salybia Destiny Williams-Salybia

Weirs Hard Court, Marigot

Makada Telemaque- W. S Stevens Kelly Nation- W.S Stevens Kalie Christmas- W.S Stevens Joeanne Pascal- W.S Stevens Tamika Prince- W.S Stevens Brianna Nanton- Calibishie Briana Bertrand- Calibishie Kaydine Wilkerson-Wesley Earlandra Tavanier-Wesley Sheriah George-Wesley Shadia Daniel-Atkinson

Benjamin’s Park, Portsmouth