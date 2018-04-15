Dominica is one of the most disaster-prone regions in the world, and continues to be vulnerable to tropical storms and hurricanes. Fifteen Caribbean islands are among the top 25 countries affected by tropical cyclone disasters. The probability of a hurricane hitting seven of them, including Dominica, is above 10% in any given year. The warming of the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea means that this size of disaster could be of increasing frequency and hence, is uninsurable.

In October 2017 Hurricane Maria caused damage and loss of 226% of Dominica’s GDP. The Hurricane destroyed 100% of crops, hundreds of fishing boats, and decimated the rainforest threatening the livelihoods of those working in agriculture, fishing and eco-tourism. The Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) has estimated recovery needs for reconstruction and resilience at US$1.35 billion. Full and national climate resiliency will cost even more.

After Hurricane Maria, The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica (GoCD), like other countries in a similar situation, concluded that it needs a dedicated agency to lead the recovery. The Climate Resilience Execution Agency of Dominica (CREAD) is designed to ensure fast paced, comprehensive recovery and prevention. The Agency will be tasked to coordinate the reconstruction efforts, fast-track implementation of reconstruction projects and lead on establishing climate resilient systems. CREAD will focus not just on physical reconstruction but also on establishing climate resilient systems, for example, in the energy, food production and transport sectors.

The GoCD has already taken some concrete steps in establishing CREAD. With UK support through the National School of Governance, a framework document for establishing CREAD has been prepared and agreed with donors. The GoCD Cabinet has approved the framework document. The Framework Document has proposed to establish a CREAD Transition Office to help prepare for the establishment of CREAD as an executive agency, including preparing its legislation. This needs to happen quickly before the next hurricane season.

UNDP has been tasked with the establishment of the CREAD Transition Office within the Office of the Prime Minister, in advance of CREAD becoming a statutory agency. The mandate of the Transition office will include:

Support the rapid establishment of CREAD

Identify priority climate resilient recovery initiatives and coordinate their implementation

Support the GoCD efforts to develop an evidenced based climate resilience and recovery plan

Undertake the recruitment of CREAD senior staff

The transition team will continue to function until CREAD is formally established by legislation and its senior, technical and operational staff are recruited.

UNDP is currently seeking to fill the following positions for CREAD Transition Office in Roseau, Dominica. The following is the summary of key functions:

National Consultant – Administrative Manager

The Administrative Manager has the following principal responsibilities and deliverables, as well as other related tasks that may be identified as necessary to the success of the Project in attaining its objectives:

Strategic Management of the Operations of the Transition Team

Effective management and use of financial and human resources

Efficient procurement, logistical and other support services

Education:

Master’s Degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Public Administration, Finance, Economics or related field.

Experience:

5 years of relevant experience at the national or international level in providing management advisory services and/or managing staff and operational systems and establishing inter-relationships among international organization and national governments. Experience in the usage of computers and office software packages and other tools necessary to promote the effective operations of an organization.

Language:

Fluency in written and spoken English

Additional information and application at https://jobs.undp.org

Direct Link: https://jobs.undp.org/cj_view_job.cfm?cur_job_id=78209

National Consultant – Operations Support

The Operations Associate has the following principal responsibilities and deliverables, as well as other related tasks that may be identified as necessary to the success of the Project in attaining its objectives:

Administrative and Programme Support

Implementation of procurement processes

Effective financial management support

Effective management and use of financial and human resources

Education:

Undergraduate Degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Public Administration, Finance, Economics or related field.

Experience:

5 years of relevant experience in administration or programme support service. Experience in the usage of computers and standard office software packages

Language:

Fluency in written and spoken English

Additional information and application at https://jobs.undp.org

Direct Link: https://jobs.undp.org/cj_view_job.cfm?cur_job_id=78206

Application Deadline: 23 April 2018

Qualified female candidates are highly encouraged to apply.