ANNOUNCEMENT: Unsolved Murders: Call for Anonymous TipsCrime Stoppers Dominica - Friday, September 21st, 2018 at 9:17 AM
Crime Stoppers Dominica is appealing to anyone with information relating to the following incidents to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersdominica.org:
- Shooting incident in Silver Lake which claimed the life of CURTSON CHARLES on Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at about 7:30pm.
- Shooting incident in Roseau next to Garage Bar and Grill which resulted in the death of BRIANSTEVEN ALEXANDER of Grandbay on Saturday August 25, 2018.
- Shooting incident in Kennedy Avenue, Roseau next to Cadrec Spare Parts Store which claimed the life of EZRON ROBERTS of Montin, Grandbay on Wednesday, August 08, 2018. (One person, Hendricks Peter, has already been charged with the murder of Roberts. However, any additional, relevant information which you can provide, could assist police in completing their investigations.)
The public is reminded that Crime Stoppers Dominica is not the Police. The organisation is non-profit entity that provides a confidential crime reporting service to the public to report crime.
How Crime Stoppers Works
If you have information on any type of criminal activity:
- Call 1-800-TIPS [8477] and give the operator the information or go online at org and click the “Submit Tip” button. Do not give your name.
- Your call is answered by a professionally trained attendant at a call center outside of Dominica. The call is free, it is confidential and there is no caller ID. The information is then transmitted to Police who proceeds to take the necessary action.
What the heck, 3 murders in one month in Dominica? When I grew up, it was a big deal if there was 1 the entire year.what has happened to Dominica?