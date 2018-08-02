MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE, FOOD AND FISHERIES

Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project

Terms of Reference

PROJECT MANAGER/PROJECT IMPLEMENTATION UNIT

INTRODUCTION

Hurricane Maria hit the island of Dominica on September 18, 2017, with catastrophic effects. Hurricane Maria made landfall as a category 5 storm (Saffir-Simpson scale), with winds exceeding 170 miles per hour (mph). Hurricane Maria was one of the most rapidly intensifying storms in recent memory, strengthening from a Category 2 to Category 5 hurricane in less than 12 hours. According to official sources, thirty persons lost their lives and 34 persons were declared missing. The Prime Minister declared a State of Emergency on September 20, 2017.

PROJECT BACKGROUND

The Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project build on the World Bank’s immediate response activities and post-disaster support following Hurricane Maria. Shortly after Maria, the Contingency Emergency Response Component (CERC) of the ongoing World Bank-supported (US$38 million) Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project (DVRP) was triggered, channeling US$10 million to unconditional cash transfer programs to provide immediate support to commercial and small farmers and to aid in the recovery of small and micro enterprises. The proposed Agricultural Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project complements the role of partners in addressing the first phase of agricultural sector’s recovery and leverages the Bank’s global experiences in post-disaster recovery and reconstruction in the Caribbean (e.g., Haiti, Grenada), as well as post-hurricane emergency recovery loans in small island states.

This proposed Project is as part of an overall development partner initiative to support medium and long-term recovery in Dominica and it is part of a broader World Bank recovery portfolio, comprised of two other operations: (i) a Housing Recovery Project (P166537); and (ii) an Additional Financing to the Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project (P166540). World Bank investments in agriculture, housing and resilient infrastructure were informed by the outcomes of the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment, led by the World Bank. This overall program of support complements and is aligned with other development partner initiatives and fills critical gaps.

The proposed project contributes directly to Dominica’s National Agricultural Policy and Action Plan 2016–2025 that identified several key needs for agricultural development, including a more modernized agriculture sector, increased farm productivity, and overall climate resilience of the country’s agriculture and food systems. By enhancing the climate-resilience feature of agriculture the project contributes to the country’s Low-Carbon Climate-Resilient Development Strategy 2012–2020 that serves as the programmatic nexus for capturing conventional and innovative sources of financing and facilitates Dominica’s transition to a climate-resilient economy.

OBJECTIVE

The Project Manager will head the PIU and lead the implementation of the World Bank Financed Emergency Agricultural Livelihood and Climate Resilience Project, with the support PIU staff and working closely with line ministries of the GoCD. The Manager shall also be responsible for ensuring project activities are conducted in accordance with GoCD and World Bank requirements. The Manager shall direct and organize project implementation activities and will manage staff efforts with respect to contracting, financial management and reporting, contract supervision and other relevant aspects of the PIU operation. The Manager shall be responsible for ensuring that GoCD line agencies are appropriately involved with project activities, particularly with respect to the MoAFF which will be the technical lead agency for Agricultural /Fisheries based activities and the Ministry of Ministry of Finance. Implementation Support Team (IST) which will be responsible for judiciary aspects of the projects and advisors’ responsibility for safeguard aspects.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

The Project Manager is responsible for the direction, coordination, implementation, control and completion of the Project while working closely with the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries. The Project Manager will be supported by PIU staff in the execution of duties. Specifically, the Project Manager’s duties include:

OVERALL PROJECT COORDINATION

Coordinate the overall implementation of project activities within the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries in close coordination with the IST.

Ensure that the requirements, criteria, policies, procedures and organizational arrangements set forth in the POM and the Financing Agreement are followed and applied.

Liaise with the Project Steering Committee (PSC) to exchange project information to facilitate the oversight function of the PSC and to coordinate the process of review and approval of the Annual Project Implementation Plan (PIP) and requests for budgetary allocations.

Coordinate closely with the Implementation Support Team (IST) established within the MOF with regard to all aspects linked to the implementation of procurement processes, financial management, social and environmental safeguards procedures and overall monitoring of the project progress.

Coordinate with the Divisions of the MoAFF to ensure that they carry out the project activities as planned.

Coordinate and ensure that the Project Operational Manual is properly reviewed and updated if required at least once a year.

Ensure project objectives and targets are on track, and that the World Bank policies and procedures are observed and followed during implementation

Coordinate and ensure that the Project Implementation Plan (PIP) is closely monitored and properly updated on a monthly/ quarterly basis, and disseminated with all the key stakeholders.

Under the leadership of the IST team, institute proper budget control systems by reviewing and monitoring the relationship between the project’s activities budget, disbursements and expenditures on a monthly basis.

Coordinate and lead the preparation and approval of the Terms of Reference for specific components/activities, and coordinate with the IST team the consultants / service providers hiring process.

In coordination with the Directors’ Division of the MAF ensure the formal review of all the deliverables prepared and presented by the outsourced services and give the final approval.

Liaise with the Directors’ Division of the MAF to ensure timely completion of tasks by consultants and service providers

Manage project funds based on GoCD regulations and as agreed under the Financing Agreement.

Review and ensure Contracts Conditions compliance and approve requests for eligible payments following the contract conditions and submit them to the IST Portfolio Manager.

Oversee the development and approval of the PIU operating and organizational arrangements.

Coordinate and support the planning of World Bank Supervision missions and act as the local counterpart.

Coordinate activities with the Financial Officer, the Procurement Officer, the M&E Officer, the Safeguard Officers and the Technical Officers to ensure and integrated to results-based project implementation.

Perform the formal PIU Human Resources management processes (staff interview, formal performance assessment to recommend contract renewal or finalization, issue memorandums, other).

At the request of the Project Steering Committee Chair, support the PSC meetings.

Monitoring, Evaluation, Reporting and Communication

Oversee the implementation of the monitoring and evaluation function to make and support evidence-based decisions.

Oversee the proper management of the PIU filing system, following the POM procedures.

Coordination and management of project implementation activities, including procurement, disbursement, preparation of consolidated work programs, budgets, quarterly and annual progress reports in accordance to the Project Appraisal Document (PAD) and the Project Operational Manual.

In close coordination with AICTU Director and with other MoAFF Divisions, coordinate the data collection, data quality control and the opportune database population

Establish / strengthen PIU communications and relationship with public entities, local government authorities, project beneficiaries and others.

Ensure the preparation of the Results Based M&E reports and disseminate among stakeholders (Form_ POM)

Responsible to supervise data collection and update the results framework.

Coordinate with the IST Team the preparation of the Financial reports

Building / strengthening strategic partnership

Establish / strengthen external relations with national, regional and international institutions relevant to the project for adding value and improving the achievement of Project Development Objectives, ensuring these relations are aligned to the MoAFF policies and sectorial strategy

Coordinate relations with relevant ministries and agencies within the Government in order to establish clear communication and coordination channels that will contribute to the Project’s implementation.

Building knowledge and capacity

Identification of training needs of PIU staff approval of a capacity building plan and evaluate its outcomes.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE

A MSc or equivalent in agricultural sciences, engineering, economics, project management, development studies or business administration or related discipline and a minimum of five (5) years’ experience working in project management with multiple implementing partners and preferably external donors.

Minimum 3 years’ experience in managing programs with international agencies such as World Bank, IADB, European Union or similar agency.

Demonstrated experience with management of multidisciplinary teams and programs.

Experience in the delivery and project management of agriculture based projects will be an advantage.

Demonstrated experience in projects focused in the Eastern Caribbean is desirable.

REQUIRED SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES

Excellent communication, interpersonal, organization and time management skills

Excellent decision making and leadership capabilities

Knowledge and experience in the Agriculture and Fisheries sector working with local organizations and/or NGOs and producer associations/alliances.

Excellent understanding of Financial Management (budgets, financial processes and financial reporting and compliance with donor requirements)

Theoretical and practical project management knowledge

Knowledge of procurement methods and/or familiarity with the World Bank fiduciary arrangements.

Strong management, supervisory and capacity building skills, including at least 5 years’ experience in managing teams of professional staff.

Strong leadership skills and ability to respond effectively to deadlines and high pressure situations.

Previous experience working with international donors and similar projects will be desired.

Excellent oral and written communication skills in English.

Good command of Microsoft Office applications (Microsoft Excel, Project, Word, Power Point).

DURATION OF SERVICES

The estimated period of the services will be two (2) years. The contract extension will depend on a formal performance assessment and funds availability.

DUTY STATION

The PIU Manager will work full time in the project office located in the MoAFF where an adequate space and equipment will be provided to perform his/her work.

REPORT TO

The PIU Manager will work in close coordination with the Implementation Support Team (IST) within the Ministry of Finance, the Technical Divisions of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries and will report to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries.

EXPRESSION OF INTEREST