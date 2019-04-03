ANNOUNCEMENT: Works in Tete Morne could interrupt traffic and water service

DOWASCO informs customers from Tete Morne and the General Public that construction works for the new storage tank in Tete Morne along with Pipe works along the Main Road are expected to commence on Monday 8th April 2019.

During the construction phase it is anticipated that there could be intermittent interruptions in the supply as well as interruptions in the flow of traffic.

Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorist and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.

DOWASCO solicits the cooperation of all and apologizes to all who may be affected during the construction phase of the project and for any inconvenience which may be caused.