ANNOUNCEMENT: Works in Tete Morne could interrupt traffic and water service

Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019 at 10:11 AM
Share
Tweet
+1
Share
Pin

DOWASCO informs customers from Tete Morne and the General Public that construction works for the new storage tank in Tete Morne along with Pipe works along the Main Road are expected to commence on Monday 8th April 2019.

During the construction phase it is anticipated that there could be intermittent interruptions in the supply as well as interruptions in the flow of traffic.

Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorist and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.

 

DOWASCO solicits the cooperation of all and apologizes to all who may be affected during the construction phase of the project and for any inconvenience which may be caused.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.