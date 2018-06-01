Title: Field Monitor – World Food Programme Dominica (2 positions)

World Food Programme (WFP) is hiring two Field Monitors for its Operation in Dominica. The Field Monitors will be responsible for post-distribution monitoring of WFP cash-based transfers interventions.

QUALIFICATIONS

Completion of secondary school education.

Familiarity with use of tablets and smartphones.

Experience of working with communities on disaster response and/or development.

General knowledge of monitoring interventions is desired.

Excellent communication skills.

Previous experience working with the Government of Dominica would be considered as a plus.

LANGUAGE

Fluency in both oral and written English.

Fluency in Creole Dominica is desired.

HOW TO APPLY:

Applications for these positions (including a cover letter max. 300 characters, and CV) should be sent to: wfpdominica@gmail.com

ONLY COMPLETE APPLICATIONS WILL BE CONSIDERED. ONLY SHORT-LISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE NOTIFIED.

Closing date: Thursday, 7 June, 2018 – 18:00

NOTE THAT THE APPLICATIONS RECEIVED AFTER THIS DATE WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED