Title: Field Monitor – World Food Programme Dominica (2 positions)

World Food Programme (WFP) is hiring two Field Monitors for its Operation in Dominica.  The Field Monitors will be responsible for post-distribution monitoring of WFP cash-based transfers interventions.

QUALIFICATIONS

  • Completion of secondary school education.
  • Familiarity with use of tablets and smartphones.
  • Experience of working with communities on disaster response and/or development.
  • General knowledge of monitoring interventions is desired.
  • Excellent communication skills.
  • Previous experience working with the Government of Dominica would be considered as a plus.

LANGUAGE

  • Fluency in both oral and written English.
  • Fluency in Creole Dominica is desired.

 HOW TO APPLY:

Applications for these positions (including a cover letter max. 300 characters, and CV) should be sent to: wfpdominica@gmail.com

ONLY COMPLETE APPLICATIONS WILL BE CONSIDERED. ONLY SHORT-LISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE NOTIFIED.

Closing date: Thursday, 7 June, 2018 – 18:00

NOTE THAT THE APPLICATIONS RECEIVED AFTER THIS DATE WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED