ANNOUNCEMENT: World Food Programme job vacanciesDominica News Online - Friday, June 1st, 2018 at 1:28 PM
Title: Field Monitor – World Food Programme Dominica (2 positions)
World Food Programme (WFP) is hiring two Field Monitors for its Operation in Dominica. The Field Monitors will be responsible for post-distribution monitoring of WFP cash-based transfers interventions.
QUALIFICATIONS
- Completion of secondary school education.
- Familiarity with use of tablets and smartphones.
- Experience of working with communities on disaster response and/or development.
- General knowledge of monitoring interventions is desired.
- Excellent communication skills.
- Previous experience working with the Government of Dominica would be considered as a plus.
LANGUAGE
- Fluency in both oral and written English.
- Fluency in Creole Dominica is desired.
HOW TO APPLY:
Applications for these positions (including a cover letter max. 300 characters, and CV) should be sent to: wfpdominica@gmail.com
ONLY COMPLETE APPLICATIONS WILL BE CONSIDERED. ONLY SHORT-LISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE NOTIFIED.
Closing date: Thursday, 7 June, 2018 – 18:00
NOTE THAT THE APPLICATIONS RECEIVED AFTER THIS DATE WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED
