UPDATE: Pointe Round bridge compromisedDominica News Online - Wednesday, November 7th, 2018 at 8:01 AM
Dominica News Online (DNO) has learned that equipment and personnel have been sent to Point Round to repair damage done to the Bailey bridge at Pointe Round, Portsmouth as a result of recent heavy rainfall in the area.
Motorists have been advised that currently, motor vehicles cannot access the bridge and that they should use the Pont Cassé – Melville Hall road when travelling to and from that part of the island.
The Bailey bridge at Pointe Round was the first to be installed on the island following the widespread damage caused by Tropical Storm Erika in 2015.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
7 Comments
That’s how labour working by giving hand out and the country going down to drian cause that’s what some of the lazy Dominicans like where is the development lazy skerrit and his cabal must go Dominicans open all you eyes 18yrs of garbage enough is enough the only person I seeing developing is skerrit
“mine November 5, 2018
Lenox, talking about Ross so many businesses are being closed in New york DA is not the only country business comes and goes. You all are crying down saying that nothing is being done in the island we came and see what you all are saying are shameful lies.”
This was posted under Mr. Linton’s Independence message. to the writer I say; I hope you are still in DA so you can see, and I do hope that you are returning today so you can be affected on your way to the airport. Q reported the no access via this route. Hope you were listening to DBS where you would not have heard this important info cause Curtis et tal would not report it as it.
take money and hold fete still whilst so many areas on island needs to be addressed!
Didn’t I hear all those Skerrit apologist all during independence telling us about all the advances made since Maria. Ok now let’s look at the facts: this Bailey bridge has been put in place shortly after Erika. All that time it has never been 100% secure and safe and now it finally caved in. People of DA this is exactly what these Skerrit apologists try and sell you as ‘progress’. Skerrit and his ministers are corrupt and incompetent and they are a liability to our beautiful country. There is no future for any of you as long as this regime is in power. Let’s show them the door at the next election!
God works in mysterious ways you know. When Skerrit addressed the visiting Dominicans residing in the Diaspora, he encouraged them to drive around the country to see the amount of concrete work development that’s going on. Well I hope some did not listen to him and drive to Portsmouth and have to take the ferry to Guadeloupe today. Many of these visiting Domininicans are in Ross University apartments and will see Skerrit’s development because on the west coast they will see 3 bridges that we’re destroyed by Erika in 2015 and not one has been repaired and, Maria took the NB Layou bridge. So see the reality people.
So DNO, it’s now more than 3 years ( 3 YEARS done pass already) since these west coast bridges were damaged by Tropical Storm Erica and up to now, not one – NOT EVEN ONE of them can be repaired.
What really is wrong with Dominicans boy?
And people just there – especially the Labour sheeple of the north. Do these people have some sort of sadistic fetish for receiving repetitious abuse from the hands of the Labour party?
At least one of the bridges along the E.O Leblanc highway should have been constructed before the new one in Roseau. There were 4 alternative routes to the town after Erika. Everytime it rains heavily we have to wonder if the bailey bridge will stand.