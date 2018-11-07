Dominica News Online (DNO) has learned that equipment and personnel have been sent to Point Round to repair damage done to the Bailey bridge at Pointe Round, Portsmouth as a result of recent heavy rainfall in the area.

Motorists have been advised that currently, motor vehicles cannot access the bridge and that they should use the Pont Cassé – Melville Hall road when travelling to and from that part of the island.

The Bailey bridge at Pointe Round was the first to be installed on the island following the widespread damage caused by Tropical Storm Erika in 2015.