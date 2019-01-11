Annual Rotary – VOSH Eye Care Clinic

The Rotary Club of Dominica in collaboration with the Ministry of Health is hosting its 25th Volunteer Optometric Services to Humanity (VOSH) Mission from January 20, 2019 to January 24, 2019. Clinics will be held daily from 9am as follows:

January 21, Portsmouth Health Center

January 22, Laplaine Health Center & Grand Bay Health Center

January 23, St. Joseph Health Center

January 24, Goodwill Parish Hall

Patients are asked to be screened at their respective centers. Please be advised that ONLY SCREENED PATIENTS WILL BE SEEN.

The price/ patient is $20.

The Rotary Club of Dominica wishes to thank the Government of Dominica and all stakeholders in ensuring a successful mission.