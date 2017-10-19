Blood Drive at Princess Margaret HospitalDominica News Online - Thursday, October 19th, 2017 at 1:32 PM
The Laboratory team of the Princess Margaret Hospital will be hosting a blood donating drive
Date: Friday 20th October 2017
Location: Physiotherapy department next to Orderlys’ department
Time: 9am to 2pm
The need for blood at the PMH is *critical*
Pass the word! Donate blood today! Blood saves lives
