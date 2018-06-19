Cari Feed, Inc. invites all interested persons to an education conference to be held on June 21st, 2018 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Good Will Parish Hall.

This conference is for all livestock farmers, technical officers, extension officers, staff from the Ministry of Agriculture including the Minister for Agriculture and his Permanent Secretary. Also invited are the Livestock Association of Dominica, feed distributors, meat importers to Dominica, all other interested groups and individuals in the livestock industry, as well as the media.

The main presenters of the conference will be Marianne Bellot, a leading Microbiologist from the USA with over 20 years of experience in developing cutting edge products for human and animal use. She will be joined by the President of Cari Feed, Stevenson Bellot, who has over 18 years of experience in manufacturing and formulating human and animal food and feed. He will present on how to grow the livestock industry and his interest in manufacturing animal feed in Dominica.

Dr. Steve John from the Dominica Bureau of Standards will also be presenting and discussing business standards in Dominica.