CATS request for Expressions of InterestCATS - Wednesday, July 4th, 2018 at 7:55 PM
ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION SERVICES
PROJECT TITLE: Design and Construction of a Berthing Jetty
in Soufriere Bay, Dominica
NAME OF PROJECT: Berthing Jetty Design and Construction
TYPE OF CONTRACT Design and Construction
COUNTRY OF ASSIGNMENT: Commonwealth of Dominica
ANTICIPATED PROJECT START August 2018
REQUEST FOR EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST
The scope of this service contract is determined by the Caribbean Aqua-Terrestrial Solutions (CATS) program which is jointly implemented between the German International Development Corporation (GIZ) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency, CARPA. The present phase of the program targets three focal countries namely Dominica, St Lucia, and Grenada and includes the option to scale up best practices to five other CARICOM member states. CATS II embraces the conceptual framework of “Ridge to Reef” (R2R) and is applying systemic resource management in selected states to increase resilience to climate change and as a tool for sustainable development of communities within marine managed areas (MMAs).
The purpose of this Expression of Interest is to identify and hire a qualified firm for both design and construction of a berthing jetty in Soufriere Bay, Dominica. It is envisaged that the works will be implemented over a period of six (6) months. The expected commencement date is August 2018 and completion date is no later than February 28th, 2019. The scope of services includes:
- a) Design and construct a berthing jetty based on
- Site characteristics of the area;
- Anticipated use of the jetty
- b) Development of a management and monitoring plan for the facility.
Terms of Reference (TOR) describing the exact scope of works in greater depth will be made available to all qualified companies together with the tender documents.
CATS now invites eligible companies to indicate their interest in providing the services. Interested companies must provide expressive information demonstrating that they have the required qualifications and relevant experience to perform the services as follows:
- An official letter expressing interest
- Company profile including Certificate of Incorporation and a valid ID of the responsible person, e.g. Managing/Executive Director; CVs of staffs and number of employees (permanent/temporary) for the last three years listed
- A statement of company revenues and comparable projects undertaken within the last three business years
- Proof of Professional Indemnity Insurance. Minimum Professional Indemnity Insurance at $75.000 USD
- Copy of a valid Engineering Registration Certificate/license to operate within CARICOM member countries
- Evidence of experience with previous similar jobs (within 2014 to 2017). A summary description of similar projects undertaken with contact details of reference principal
- Evidence of tax payment for 2017, 2016 and 2015
- Summary of audited statements for 2017, 2016 and 2015
- List of available equipment that would be applicable to marine works
- Description of safety and quality assurance measures
For consideration, all interested & qualified Construction/Engineering Companies should submit the aforementioned documents electronically as a single PDF by 4:00 pm (1600 hours) Eastern Caribbean time no later than 20th July, 2018. The EOI should be sent to the following email address: cats.gizservices@giz.de. Please make the subject line of your email communication on this matter: “EOI –Construction of Berthing Jetty in Soufriere Bay, Dominica.
Please do not send technical or price offer, or other unrequested documents. Kindly note that complete tender documents with all information relevant for the offer itself will be sent to qualified Construction/Engineering companies that expressed their interest.
GIZ will inform all companies that handed in expressions of interest about the end result of the evaluation process and whether they qualified as eligible contestants for the tendering process.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.