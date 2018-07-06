ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION SERVICES

PROJECT TITLE: Design and Construction of a Berthing Jetty

in Soufriere Bay, Dominica

NAME OF PROJECT: Berthing Jetty Design and Construction

TYPE OF CONTRACT Design and Construction

COUNTRY OF ASSIGNMENT: Commonwealth of Dominica

ANTICIPATED PROJECT START August 2018

REQUEST FOR EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST

The scope of this service contract is determined by the Caribbean Aqua-Terrestrial Solutions (CATS) program which is jointly implemented between the German International Development Corporation (GIZ) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency, CARPA. The present phase of the program targets three focal countries namely Dominica, St Lucia, and Grenada and includes the option to scale up best practices to five other CARICOM member states. CATS II embraces the conceptual framework of “Ridge to Reef” (R2R) and is applying systemic resource management in selected states to increase resilience to climate change and as a tool for sustainable development of communities within marine managed areas (MMAs).

The purpose of this Expression of Interest is to identify and hire a qualified firm for both design and construction of a berthing jetty in Soufriere Bay, Dominica. It is envisaged that the works will be implemented over a period of six (6) months. The expected commencement date is August 2018 and completion date is no later than February 28th, 2019. The scope of services includes:

a) Design and construct a berthing jetty based on

Site characteristics of the area;

Anticipated use of the jetty

b) Development of a management and monitoring plan for the facility.

Terms of Reference (TOR) describing the exact scope of works in greater depth will be made available to all qualified companies together with the tender documents.

CATS now invites eligible companies to indicate their interest in providing the services. Interested companies must provide expressive information demonstrating that they have the required qualifications and relevant experience to perform the services as follows:

An official letter expressing interest

Company profile including Certificate of Incorporation and a valid ID of the responsible person, e.g. Managing/Executive Director; CVs of staffs and number of employees (permanent/temporary) for the last three years listed

A statement of company revenues and comparable projects undertaken within the last three business years

Proof of Professional Indemnity Insurance. Minimum Professional Indemnity Insurance at $75.000 USD

Copy of a valid Engineering Registration Certificate/license to operate within CARICOM member countries

Evidence of experience with previous similar jobs (within 2014 to 2017). A summary description of similar projects undertaken with contact details of reference principal

Evidence of tax payment for 2017, 2016 and 2015

Summary of audited statements for 2017, 2016 and 2015

List of available equipment that would be applicable to marine works

Description of safety and quality assurance measures

For consideration, all interested & qualified Construction/Engineering Companies should submit the aforementioned documents electronically as a single PDF by 4:00 pm (1600 hours) Eastern Caribbean time no later than 20th July, 2018. The EOI should be sent to the following email address: cats.gizservices@giz.de. Please make the subject line of your email communication on this matter: “EOI –Construction of Berthing Jetty in Soufriere Bay, Dominica.

Please do not send technical or price offer, or other unrequested documents. Kindly note that complete tender documents with all information relevant for the offer itself will be sent to qualified Construction/Engineering companies that expressed their interest.

GIZ will inform all companies that handed in expressions of interest about the end result of the evaluation process and whether they qualified as eligible contestants for the tendering process.